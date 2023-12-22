Deadwood, S.D. (KELO) –Western KELOLAND hasn’t seen much, if any snow this December, however that’s not stopping the road crews in the Black Hills from preparing just in case.

With potential snowfall for Christmas, the street department in Deadwood will be on call and ready to go.

“We’ll call out additional guys to come out and run raiders and loaders, and then if it builds up to enough and we need to, we’ll come out the next day and start picking it up,” Deadwood Street Superintendent James Lee said.

Locals are pleased with the quick work of snow removal to keep the town moving.

“The city does pretty well and you know, I’ve been here 22 years ok. They get the main street first then the side streets, and then they will eventually get all the side streets from curb to curb,” Deadwood resident Phil Dickerson said.

While there is little to no snow throughout the Black Hills, Deadwood has a little bit here. And the snow removal service and their street team, is doing everything they can to prepare, just in case something does happen and we end up with a White Christmas, they’ll be ready for the call.

With Christmas around the corner, the team will be on call, and even if it takes a while they will push through.

“Our guys are out there trying to do their best to get everything done. We can get it done all in one shot and all at one time but be patient and give us a little bit of time and we’ll get’er done,” Lee said.

Time will tell if we’ll have a white Christmas, but the one sure thing is that the street departments in the Black Hills are prepared.

The street department also wants residents to be prepared by moving vehicles as far off the narrow roads as they can, so plows can make their way through.