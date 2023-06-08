SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Downtown Sioux Falls will be busy with several highly anticipated events on Saturday.

“We always see more people come on the weekends downtown, and then, even more, when there’s special events happening. And we have a really full weekend,” Tenley Schwartz, marketing director for Downtown Sioux Falls, said.

One commonly asked question is, ‘Where should I park?’

“Parking is actually super easy. You can find a public parking ramp, and those are free on weekends. So you can park your car and don’t have to worry about backing in and out on the street. And there’s always plenty of spaces,” said Schwartz.

During the Pride parade, everyone is welcome to gather and share their authentic selves.

“Saturday is going to be a day filled with a lot of activity. And we’re just so excited to invite the entire community down. It’s a family-friendly event. So, we do have the parade that starts at 10. And you can just expect a lot of decorated floats, walking groups, I think some singers along the route as well,” Cody Ingle, pride board secretary, said.

Other events like the Festival of Cultures will have diverse foods for people to try as well as a show.

“I’d love to see families come. We have children’s activities and just to enjoy and learn the different cuisines that are being served here as well as the performances. They’re also going to be different information booths so if you’re new to the town you can stop, or even if you’ve lived here for a long time you can see what different resources are out here,” Valeria Wicker, program supervisor at LSS, said.

This is the second weekend for the Levitt’s concert series. For all of the events this weekend click here.