SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We can’t keep the arctic air at bay as much as we would like to, but we can prepare for the frigid temperatures now.

The SD Department of Public Safety (DPS) advises people to prepare ahead of time for the forecasted arctic air this week through this weekend.

Windchill temps will range from minus 20 to minus 45 degrees this weekend. Frostbite to exposed skin can happen in just 10 to 30 minutes.

If you are going to be outside, dress in layers. Cover as much skin as possible and limit outdoor activities.

Remember to check on your neighbor and make sure your pets are not exposed to the extreme cold.

If you must travel, DPS advises: