COVID-19 in South Dakota: 55 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 91; Active cases at 838

Preparations underway at Mount Rushmore

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — Excitement is building in the Black Hills for this week’s visit by President Donald Trump who will be attending a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

Friday’s fireworks display will be the first at Mount Rushmore in more than a decade. It also marks the first time a president has visited the memorial since George W. Bush in 2002.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism has been working on the event for more than a year. Sunday night’s Eye On KELOLAND takes a look at the preparations underway for the big event this week. Watch tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m.

