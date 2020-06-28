Preparations underway at Mount Rushmore

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — Excitement is building in the Black Hills for this week’s visit by President Donald Trump who will be attending a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

Friday’s fireworks display will be the first at Mount Rushmore in more than a decade. It also marks the first time a president has visited the memorial since George W. Bush in 2002.

