BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do.

“Now that we’ve seen the B-21, to see them flying around in the sky, like we see the B-1s right now, that’s going to be an amazing moment,” Mayor Larry Larson said.

Larson says while this is an exciting time for the City of Box Elder and the Ellsworth Air Force Base, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Nearly 30 projects are currently underway or in the works on the Ellsworth Airforce Base. But people will also notice a lot of projects going on outside the base.

“The current ones on the base are hangars that are specifically built for the B-21, for maintenance, for cleaning, washing, the simulator buildings for training,” Scott Landguth, Exec. Dir. of Ellsworth Development Authority, said.

“We have nine different housing areas being built right now. We’ve got a children’s museum in the works. Quality of life will be very important for the military and our community,” Mayor Larson said.

With thousands of people expected to move to the area in the next ten years, there are a few challenges.

“We already know what they are, people have been talking about it and we have been trying to work on it. It’s housing and infrastructure, child care, and really just making sure that these air service men and women are integrated into the larger Rapid City family,” Tom Johnson, Elevate Rapid City, said.

But with challenges, come opportunities.

“With growth comes a lot of opportunities for jobs and our kids to have jobs and stay here,” Johnson said.

There is not a definitive time when the B-21 Raider will be at the Ellsworth Airforce Base, but Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson says hopefully in the next 5 years.