RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of people will soon be filling the Monument in Rapid City for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

From moving dirt to setting up shop, all of these folks are getting ready for a busy week ahead.

Including John Bauer from Jackson, Wyoming.

“This is our 3rd year being here we love this, it’s our favorite event. We are a saddle shop and feed store. But what we bring here is winter boots and CC jeans and some saddles,” John Bauer, Flat Creek Saddle Shop, said.

Nearly 400 vendors will be at this year’s Stock Show, ranging from tractors to women’s clothing.

“We bring in vendors from all across the country from Texas to California and we do have quite a bit of local people as well. And this is their big show for the entire year. We are very very fortunate, we have a very high-quality trade show, we work really hard to bring in the best of the best as well as a wide variety,” Amy Mueller, Rodeo Rapid City, said.

This is the 46th anniversary of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. However, it’s only the second year hosting the event with the Summit Arena.

“The new arena allowed us to grow this event and make it much more massive. If you haven’t been here in more than a year, you have to come down and see it because it’s different than it used to be and we are even making some subtle changes from last year,” Craig Baltzer, Exec. Dir. of the Monument, said.

The Monument’s Executive Director, Craig Baltzer, says he expects another great year.

“Our numbers are great. It looks like our sales are really good this year. They were really good last year with the new additions, it was our best year ever. We might be able to beat that this year, so I’m looking forward to it, it should be a lot of fun,” Baltzer said.

Events for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo begin this Friday and go through Saturday, February 4th.