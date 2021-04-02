Preparations for Summit League Volleyball Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Pentagon has changed its flooring for this weekend’s Summit League Volleyball Championship.

The facility has added a new taraflex volleyball surface to Heritage Court. Pentagon Academy Director Mark McCloskey says the combination of the taraflex and the existing wood floor makes for one of the best volleyball surfaces in the country.

“The kids in our volleyball academy got to test it first on Tuesday night when it went down, so it was fun to see them walk down the ramp and see it as they’d never seen it before. They made sure, as most kids do on a taraflex floor, is they went ahead and dove on it right away,” McCloskey said.

The Summit League semifinals are Friday with Denver against Omaha at 2:30 p.m., followed by Kansas City vs South Dakota at 6 p.m. The championship match is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.