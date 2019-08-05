PREMIER Center updates bag policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting next month — the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will implement new restrictions on bags.

As of September 1, you can only bring in bags or backpacks that are 4.5 by 6.5 inches. Guests may also bring in a one gallon, clear zipper lock type bag.

Drawstring and over the shoulder bags made of canvas or nylon are not allowed. If your bag does not meet the requirements, you will not be allowed inside the PREMIER Center.

An exception may be made for medical equipment.

The PREMIER Center says these new rules are meant to keep visitors and staff safe and help speed up check in times.