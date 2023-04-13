SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Academy of Country Music Awards will be held on May 11th at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, and among the multitude of country stars up for awards will be Sioux Falls’ own Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Nominated for AMC Arena of the Year, the Premier Center is joined by other venues such as Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, Moody Center in Austin, Texas, Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Premier Center GM Mike Krewson called the nomination “a huge honor” in a release announcing the selection.

A litany of upcoming artists at the Premier Center are also nominees in other categories, such as Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, among others.

