PREMIER Center taking steps to provide a safe and clean environment for guests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Toby Keith is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this September. That plus the PBR Monster Team Challenge are some of the first events at the Sioux Falls venue since the start of the pandemic.

Guests will once again be making their way through the doors and filling the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

After months of postponements and cancellations, the PBR and a Toby Keith concert are some of the first events coming here.

“I’m excited about welcoming guests back into the building because that is what we do, we are in the business of mass gatherings and we have to rethink everything that we do,” general manager, Mike Krewson said.

But before the seats are filled, Krewson says there will be protocols in place to provide a safe and clean environment for visitors.

“Masks and gloves for our staff, hand sanitizer, additional cleaning efforts and staff to keep those high touch areas clean,” Krewson said. “We will encourage masks for guests but they’re not required, we do temperature screenings for staff, those types of things.”

A program called VenueShield will also be in effect at both events.

“VenueSheild is an initiative by ASM Global, our parent company, it will vary a little bit building to building, there are certainly some base line things like the masks and gloves, the temperature screenings, the increased sanitation, the spacing out of patrons, those types of things, that is VenueShield, there are some deeper protocols regarding the chemicals we are using,” Krewson said.

Additionally capacity at both events likely won’t be 100%.

“We put a lot of thought, a lot of effort into how we are trying to make people feel as safe as possible and mitigate those risks,” Krewson said.

Krewson says there will be additional signage throughout the facility, for example in places where people will be standing in line.

You can find a list of all of the safety measures the Premier Center will be taking here.