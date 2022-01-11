PREMIER Center moves up in ranking for ticket sales in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Concerts made a return in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused most shows to be canceled in 2020, including right here in KELOLAND. The return of concerts meant for a strong year at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

“We were able to get some concerts starting back in May, so we had a Toby Keith show and then Little Big Town, and obviously we finished off big with Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs,” general manager, Mike Krewson said.

All those concerts helped contribute to the event venue ranking the highest it ever has in an annual report from Pollstar magazine.

“We are able to get a quicker start with shows coming here because we don’t have any capacity restrictions because we are open for business,” Krewson said.

The PREMIER Center is ranked 76th with over 38,000 tickets sold. In 2019 the venue ranked 136th.

“For a market our size, that is a pretty big deal to be as high as we are because we are going up against every market from New York to LA and our population is a little lower than those but it’s a testament to the fans that came out and the acts that wanted to come here,” Krewson said.

After a successful year in 2021, Krewson says they’re looking forward to another good year in 2022.

“I got Morgan Wallen in two months, that’s pretty much sold out, it’s a huge ticket price, so that will probably be in the top three as far as all time building grosses, Eric Church came in at number two this last weekend, I’ve got Backstreet Boys, Matchbox 20 on the books, Rage Against the Machine, so I’ve got some stuff, and some stuff in the works that I can’t talk about right now,” Krewson said.

In 2021 ticket sales grossed over $2.3 million for non-competitive events.

The Eric Church concert last weekend sold over 10,000 tickets. Krewson expects about 20 to 24 concerts this year.