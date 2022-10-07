SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a big honor for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Convention Center.

EXHIBITOR Magazine has named it one of the top convention center facilities in North America.

The magazine recognizes North America’s best convention centers for trade shows and events.

Applicants for the Centers for Excellence award were evaluated using an algorithm categorized into five primary areas:

Facility & Functionality

Location & Accommodations

Service & Execution

Expansions & Upgrades

Awards & Industry Participation

“We’re honored to make this distinguished list. Lots of hard work by our team made this possible. We continue to strive to raise the bar every day” General Manager of Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Mike Krewson said in a news release on Friday.