PREMIER Center asking for warm-weather clothing donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is accepting donated warm-weather clothing items ahead of award-winning electric violinist Lindsey Stirling’s “Warmer in the Winter” concert on Dec. 2.

To help promote the show, the PREMIER Center is asking for donations of stocking hats, mittens and gloves, socks, scarves, hoodies, coats, long underwear and fleece blankets at a booth next to Santa’s photo booth at the Empire Mall. The donated items will go to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls.

Donations can be accepted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. People who donate items can register for a meet and greet with Lindsey Stirling as well as tickets to the show.