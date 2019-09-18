PREMIER Center announces another holiday show

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday season will be busy at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. 

On Wednesday, it was announced electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling will play a holiday show on Monday, Dec. 2. The show is part of Stirling’s ‘Warmer in the winter Christmas Tour.’ 

Tickets for the show go on-sale for the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office or ticketmaster.com.

Stirling joins the holiday lineup at the PREMIER Center of Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Nov. 14, Michael Smith and Amy Grant on Dec. 7 and Cirque Dreams Holiday on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss