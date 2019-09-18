PREMIER Center announces another holiday show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday season will be busy at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

On Wednesday, it was announced electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling will play a holiday show on Monday, Dec. 2. The show is part of Stirling’s ‘Warmer in the winter Christmas Tour.’

Tickets for the show go on-sale for the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office or ticketmaster.com.

Stirling joins the holiday lineup at the PREMIER Center of Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Nov. 14, Michael Smith and Amy Grant on Dec. 7 and Cirque Dreams Holiday on Dec. 12.