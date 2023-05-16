SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Results are still coming in for the Sioux Falls School Board election tonight.

With 91.2% of the ballots counted tonight, it appears that Dawn Marie Johnson will be joining the SF School Board. Johnson currently has 4,973 votes and Brian Mattson has 1,991 votes. Nicholas Zachariasen, who stopped his campaign but still appeared on the ballot, received 17 votes.

The winner replaces Cynthia Mickelson on the school board and will serve a three-year term that will end in 2026. Tory Stolen, a spokesman with the Sioux Falls School District says the end of the winner’s three-year term will match up with city of Sioux Falls elections in 2026.

After the 2026 election, future school board elections will coincide with statewide primary and general elections.