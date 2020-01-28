Preliminary data shows 2019 had lowest number of fatal crashes on South Dakota roads

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early data shows South Dakota had the lowest number of fatal crashes in state history in 2019, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.

DPS Secretary Craig Price said 102 roadway deaths have been recorded for 2019.

Since 1947, the Department of Public Safety has kept records on fatal crashes. The previous least deadly year on highways was 2011 when there were 111 recorded deaths.

“We are encouraged to see our safety messages and enforcement efforts having a big impact across South Dakota,” Price said in a news release. “Alongside this good news, though, we remember that even one roadway death is too many.”

In December, public safety officials told KELOLAND News the state had 84 fatal crashes with 97 deaths.

In 2018, the state recorded 130 deaths.