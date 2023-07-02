MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village celebrated fun, education, and heritage during its Children’s Day today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kids took advantage of free admission to get a glimpse of Indigenous life.

“Today is the first event where we’re involving children in the community and tourists. We have a lot of different activities going on here today. One of the things that kids can do today is atlatl throwing, where they have a spear and atlatl, and they try to throw it at a target. Some kids hit it, but it’s a fun day in Mitchell,” said assistant to the director Danica Miller.

Other activities included Native American dancers, making corn husk dolls, and even a group story time of the book, “Stuck”.

“His kite is stuck in the tree, and he keeps throwing things up there just to get it. He even threw his cat up there,” attendee Kaiyalah Barber said.

The event was also an opportunity for Darrell and Ashley Barber, who own a face painting and balloon twisting business, to give back to their community.

“We love it here. We’re able to raise our kids and also own our small business as well. We just love servicing the kids here. They need outdoor activities. They need things other than the tablet and electronics in their face all the time, so it was just wonderful,” Ashley Barber said.

As the kids dove into the activities, they became more informed of the people that lived here before them.

“We would just like kids to be aware of the different cultures and the different things that they do or that they’ve done,” Miller said.

If you would like to learn more about the Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village, click here.