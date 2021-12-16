Pregnant woman, man killed in Milbank; Suspect facing three counts of first-degree murder

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has released more information on a ‘major incident’ in Milbank that KELOLAND News first reported on Wednesday night.

The DCI says a Milbank man is facing charges in connect with the death of two adults and one unborn child.

In a Facebook post, the DCI says law enforcement responded to a welfare check request on Wednesday. At the home, authorities found two deceased individuals with injuries that were consistent with homicidal violence. One of the victims was pregnant.

57-year-old Brent Monroe Hanson was arrested and is being charged with 3 counts of 1st degree murder and 3 alternative counts of 2nd degree murder.

Hanson is being held on a $5 million cash only bond. Authorities continue to investigate.