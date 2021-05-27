Pregnant Sioux Falls woman slammed into by hit and run driver talks about scary experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A rollover hit-and-run crash sent a pregnant Sioux Falls woman to the hospital last Friday. The woman, Jordan Pingrey, is a bit shaken, but thankful she and her baby are OK.

“I’m screaming as I’m rolling. Once I was on top, I was still screaming but I just had to get out of there, so the first thing I thought about was being pregnant and trying to get myself out of the vehicle,” Jordan said.

Jordan was on her way home to pick up her husband, Ryan, for an appointment with her doctor, when the driver of a red Pontiac ran a red light at 18th Street and Western Avenue and crashed into her SUV rolling it onto its roof.

“I don’t really remember feeling the impact of the airbags, just when I hit my driver’s side that about the only time I remember that but they are just really loud and very aggressive of which rightfully so they are supposed to save your life and I do believe that they did,” Jordan said.

Ryan rushed to the scene. He says he’s thankful a friend had called and prepared him for what he was about to see.

“‘When you get here, brace yourself. Jordan is OK. She’s standing. She’s in the ambulance. She’s being taken care of but when you see this vehicle, you’re not going to think she’s OK,'” Ryan said.

Next, they went to the hospital emergency room by ambulance to make sure the baby was OK.

“We finally got all hooked up and everything and that was when you heard the heartbeat and as my husband said, the first time you hear the heartbeat is great but once that accident happens, the second time you hear it is even more comforting,” Jordan said.

The driver of the red car that hit Jordan took off. Ryan posted pictures of the Pontiac on social media hoping someone would recognize the car.

“I could have lost my wife. I could have lost my baby. I could have lost both of them in an instance so I’m very grateful that the worst didn’t happen, but when I think of this hit and run driver, I begin to, I’m frustrated initially. I’m angered initially but then I sit back and think about what this person is going through in their life to have to, and what they are wrestling with to have to run from a situation like that,” Ryan said.

Jordan is due to deliver her baby next Friday.

Police say there are similarities between the red Pontiac that hit Jordan and the car impounded after an arrest on Wednesday. They are currently looking at evidence including pieces of the car that were left behind.