Predicting COVID-19: The research of a biology professor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 has changed a lot of lives, including that of a South Dakota professor.

“My typical research as an ecologist is that I study rivers and streams and water quality and ways to conserve things like fish,” Jeff Wesner, an associate professor of Biology at USD said.

But in 2020, Wesner began helping his wife research COVID-19.

“Immediately we just kind of became obsessed with trying to predict the future of COVID, just like everybody else was trying to do in April and May,” Wesner said.

Their research centered around predicting how many South Dakotans would end up in the hospital because of COVID-19. In the beginning, they tried making that prediction from the number of positive cases.

“That’s a very difficult problem because not everybody who gets it will end up in a hospital so you have to estimate what proportion of who gets it will end up in a hospital and not everybody who gets it will get tested and that’s true everywhere,” Wesner said.

Their research got easier once the Department of Health started releasing actual hospitalization data. From there, Wesner and his team were able to track that data directly.

“Essentially, what we had was, based on the data in July, we thought, probably, the total number of people that would ever have been hospitalized due to COVID in South Dakota was about a thousand to 11 hundred, with some uncertainty in that, of course and that’s where we had it in July,” Wesner said.

But they couldn’t predict a surge of cases would happen in the Fall.

“It was not fun to watch those numbers rise so far above what we thought we were going to be in in July,” Wesner said.

Wesner says it’s some of the toughest work he’s done and was emotionally draining.

“I’m glad that I don’t have to do that for my career because it would be very difficult. So, I’m very happy to get back to fish and insects,” Wesner said.

When their research ended in July, Wesner and his team sent it out for publishing. It is now in a revision period.