SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people don’t wait for the storm to hit anymore before they start doing something about it.

There’s a new trend that seems to be catching on.

“Things have really changed from the previous way of doing things of waiting until it’s done, then plowing,” Dan Pyle of Arctic Winter Management said.

Pyle believes the old adage, ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure….’

“Very busy day,” Pyle said.

That’s the philosophy Pyle has adopted when it comes to his business and snow removal.

He has been busy pre-treating parking lots, sidewalks, and driveways with a special mixture of salt and water and beets.

He says it’s perfect for pre-treating ahead of a winter storm.

“Keeps a warm layer, so when you blade it off you get down to the pavement and uses less salt in the end,” Pyle said.

I-29 RV Super Center general sales manager Chris Jeschke says staying ahead of the storm is a philosophy he started using this year.

“We like to be proactive here as opposed to being reactive,” Jeschke said.

It’s a growing trend. Even some homeowners put down product on their sidewalks ahead of today’s storm.

“It’s just safer for everyone walking out there, when you go out to show campers you don’t want people slipping and falling and getting hurt so we just try to keep everyone safe,” Jeschke said.