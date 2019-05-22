PRCA rodeo event set for September at PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association is coming back to Sioux Falls.

On Wednesday, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center announced the PRCA will hold a rodeo September 13-14. The rodeo will feature PRCA events such as bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, tie down, barrel racing and bull riding. All money goes to qualification for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Tickets are $18, $29, $43, and $52, and go on sale Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.

