“Prayer bus tour” in Sioux Falls on Sunday

Welcoming strangers and immigrants was the focus of a “prayer bus tour” in Sioux Falls Sunday.

A small group gathered at the multi cultural center to listen to members of the Bahai faith talk about their vision for the unity of different races and religions.

“We believe we are all members of one human family and when we accept that truth, then the way that we’re going to treat anybody whose path we cross, is going to be different,” Brookings Bahai member Dianne Nagy said.

Nagy says there’s a small but active Bahai community in both Sioux Falls and Brookings.