Prairie View Prevention needs your help to help others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Banquet isn’t the only non-profit that needs your help.

Prairie View Prevention is getting ready for its “Celebrating Families” giveaway — but recent flooding damaged some of the donations. One of its partners is also closing its doors.

“We typically have at least one tote filled for each size that we need and then we grow from there. And this year, some of our totes are still empty,” Darcy Jensen, Executive Director Prairie View Prevention Services, said.

The Celebrating Families Back To School Fair is about a week away, but Prairie View Prevention doesn’t have enough socks and underwear to giveaway to kids in need.

“We don’t want them to have to choose do I get a new package of socks or a new package of underwear. We really want people to be able to come with their kids and say here are your new socks and underwear,” Darcy Jensen said.

One of the reasons the organization does this is to help kids feel included, and give them confidence on the first day of school.

“When kids don’t fit in they don’t feel like they’re apart of something often times they’ll seek another way to fit in and they may be substance use. With our Celebrating Families Back To School Fair, we really focus on helping families and kids feel like they’re apart of the community, they have a connection, and they fit in,” Darcy Jensen said.

You can donate socks and underwear at Prairie View Prevention Services or at any Sioux Falls Lewis location.

“In the front of the stores we have these drop boxes where people can drop off socks and underwear for kids from 4T to the early teen years,” Randy Seney, Lewis Store Manager, said.

Whether you donate socks, or donate your time.

“It just is a way to really help the community and we just really enjoy being apart of that,” Randy Seney said.

The “Celebrating Families” event is August 17th at St. Joseph School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here. Right now the size they need most is small.