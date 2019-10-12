‘Prairie Majesty’ show opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who live in South Dakota know all about the eye-catching scenes across the landscape; if you live in the state, these scenes aren’t surprising.

However, stereotypes don’t really bother with detail. Now, there’s an art show happening in Sioux Falls to display how visually arresting the state can be.

“One of my goals here … and it has been for some time, is to dispel the myth that South Dakota is dull, flat, boring and unappealing,” photographer Paul Schiller said. “And I think this show with Josh’s talent helps dispel that myth.”

The show is called “Prairie Majesty” and features charcoal pieces from Joshua Spies and digital photos from Schiller. You’re already familiar with Schiller’s work- his photos lead off our KELOLAND News broadcasts.

“We want to showcase the beauty of our region, and by using two different art forms, photography and illustration and now with Josh’s charcoal, I think it truly shows the viewer what truly we have out here in the way of beauty and uniqueness,” Schiller said. “I think having traveled thousands of miles in South Dakota, we have some of the most unique topography in the country.”

“I think with being gone and traveling so much, you often miss the wonderful things that are here in our own state,” Spies said. “And I tend to notice them more.”

Their work in this show is a collaborative effort: take this flower, for example.

“Here we’ve got the pasque flower, which is South Dakota state flower,” Schiller said. “And I photographed this actually in McKennan Park. And then Josh said, ‘I’d like to do something unique other than maybe landscape,’ and so he picked this image and created this incredible piece. Very simple but delicate.”

“I’m a visual person, and I’ve been able to witness a lot of pretty neat things all over the world, and truthfully we have a lot of beauty here in this state, and you just have to take time to look, and you’ll find it… we’re pretty blessed to live where we live,” Spies said.

“To be able to sit down and work with another artist to come up with a show of this nature is quite rewarding,” Schiller said.

The show is happening now at Piper Arts on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. It lasts through November.