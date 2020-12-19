‘Prairie Christmas’ a nostalgic blend of songs and stories

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For a lot of families, the holidays are about traditions. And for some, one of those traditions started back in the 1940’s and can still be heard daily on a Sioux Falls radio station.

A ‘Prairie Christmas’, hosted by Jeff Gould, is a nostalgic mix of blending songs with stories.

“I like to play music as much as the next guy, but I like to tell stories,” Gould said.

Indeed he does, stories that’ll bring you back in time, that’ll make you laugh…..and make you cry……

“I hear that a lot, make my mascara run, you got me all choked up, I myself like these stories, because they have an inner chord that makes us feel, radio is kind of different that way, yes they listen by the thousands, but they listen just one at a time,” Gould said.

Gould has been hosting Prairie Christmas for 18 years, but he says it never gets old…that’s because he loves this time of year, especially the days leading up to Christmas.

“I think Christmas is for the 8 year old in all of us, and some 8 year olds really like Bing Crosby, some 8 year olds really like Mariah Carey, some 8 year olds really like Shania Twain; whatever, my job is to play the songs that everybody likes and tell them stories and why those songs are important,” Gould said.

Important to Gould as any Christmas gift, only this one he shares with others one song and story at a time.

“I’d like to say one thing Merry Christmas,” Gould said.

You can hear Jeff Gould and Prairie Christmas every weekday afternoon from 1-3 pm on 101.9 KELO FM up until Christmas Eve. If you would like to learn more about Prairie Christmas and buy one of the CD’s, click here