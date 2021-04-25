Greater Prairie Chickens featured on CBS Sunday Morning

FORT PIERRE NATIONAL GRASSLAND, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may be known for pheasants but another colorful bird received national attention this morning.

Do Nothing for Two Minutes



Take a minute, turn up the volume as we take you to the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota, where it's courtship season for Greater Prairie Chickens. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard https://t.co/EQmMY8j2ji pic.twitter.com/CJ6EsLTBL8 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 25, 2021

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s ‘Do Nothing for Two Minutes’ segment with video of greater prairie chickens near Pierre. The colorful birds put on a show — they lifted their feathers, puffed out their necks and danced. It’s all in hopes of attracting females.

Kjergaard has been featured on the CBS Sunday Morning segment recently for his video of Blue Mounds State Park, Spearfish Canyon, and Lake Byron.