Prairie Berry Winery and Miner’s Brewing Company introduce igloo seating

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, many people are looking for ways to stay safe while eating out. But as the temperatures drop, outdoor seating isn’t always an option. However, Prairie Berry Winery and Miner’s Brewing Company have teamed up to create outside dining areas where folks can social distance, stay warm, and enjoy a glass of beer or wine.

John Eining from Rapid City stopped by to try out the new addition today. He says this won’t be his only visit.

“It’s just so hard to find things to do anymore and everybody is getting a little stir crazy, everybody is getting a little cabin fever. It was easier going to places that had giant patios during the summer but now that the colder weather is about, this is a innovative way to make sure that you get out and about,” John Eining, customer, said.

Eining says so far so good.

“I’ve never had a beer in an igloo before so it’s different, it’s nice. You still feel outside but safe and disconnected from everything, yet connected,” Eining

Shanna Hockert the Marketing Manager for Prairie Berry and Miner’s Brewing says the igloos have been an idea for a few years. But this year it became reality.

“We are so lucky to be on such a great piece of the Black Hills and we love sharing that with our guests all summer long and we are excited to extend that into the colder months,” Hockert said.

The igloos are clear so you can see everything around you with lights inside as the days become shorter throughout winter.

“They’re heated, they have electricity running into them so we’ve got space heaters that will keep the inside temperature roughly 30 degrees warmer than outside,” Hockert said.

These igloos sit six adults comfortably and your kids are welcome. If you’d like to try it out, reservations are accepted only.

Check out either Prairie Berry Winery or Miner’s Brewing Company to make a reservation in advance.