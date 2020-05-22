Prairie Aqua Tech stocks Brookings ponds with 1,500 rainbow trout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Memorial Day weekend is a great time for kids and their families to hit area lakes and rivers to try and catch some fish.

In Brookings, young anglers won’t have to travel far to land some keepers, thanks to a local company that’s been stocking the ponds with hundreds and hundreds of rainbow trout.

For the past couple of days Prairie Aqua Tech, that grows high protein feed for fish farms and even livestock, has been stocking two ponds in Brookings, including this one, with over 1,500 rainbow trout.

They grow the fish in order to test the feed.

“We had a surplus of fish and they’re ready to be caught and we just thought it would be a great time to donate them and let people catch them and hopefully put them on their dinner plates,” Luke Fredrickson of Prairie Aqua Tech said.

5-year-old William Poss caught his very first trout yesterday.

“Yeah, put up a big fight, he was quick, he jumped a couple of times, he swooped in and I got him,” William said.

Stocking the ponds was perfect timing for the Game, Fish and Parks.

“Part of the reason we’re excited is our hatcheries on the west side of the state in Rapid City were unable to provide the fish this year due to the restrictions under the covid-19 pandemic,” Dave Lucchesi of the Game, Fish and Parks Department said.

With that in mind, they are asking anyone who comes here to fish, to respect social distancing and give other anglers their space.

There are plenty to catch, even some trophy size ones.

“Those will be exciting, sometimes they come flying out of the water, they jump and they’re hard fighting and that will be an opportunity to take a picture if they catch one of those,” Lucchesi said.

Like little William did yesterday, even though it took patience and some of his bait.

“He stole my worm a couple of times yesterday but the last time I got him,” William said.

What do use for bait to catch rainbow trout? Fredrickson says a minnow, a piece of corn, a piece of hotdog, small marshmallows, he says just about anything you can put on a hook.