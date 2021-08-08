Practicing safe driving measures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Driving safely is important all year, and this is certainly the case when we experience busy summer traffic.

According to the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety, 60 percent of car crash deaths happen because the person was not wearing a seatbelt. And this year, they’ve seen an increase in fatal car crashes. So the South Dakota Department of Transportation has started a ‘Counting on You’ campaign to remind everyone about safe driving practices, like wearing your seatbelt.

“I think people kind of forget how important that that is and, again, that’s the first thing as soon as you get into your vehicle,” Amanda Hossle, Director of the Office of Highway Safety said. “Just buckle up. And, like I said, it keeps you safe and secure in your vehicle as opposed to being ejected. If you’re ejected from a crash, your odds of surviving are not as high as they would be staying safe and secured in your vehicle with that seatbelt.”