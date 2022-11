SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at the Casey’s in Dell Rapids, you could be $50,000 richer.

The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball was just one number away from claiming the $1.2 billion jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at the Casey’s at 309 W. 4th St in Dell Rapids.

If your ticket matches the winning numbers, you can claim your prize at a South Dakota Lottery validation center