SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured a $2 million winner and the ticket was sold in Yankton.

The winning ticket matched 5 of 5 winning numbers and doubled the prize with the additional Powerplay multiplier.

The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee store on Broadway Avenue in Yankton.

The South Dakota Lottery says if you have the winning ticket, sign the back immediately.