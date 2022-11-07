SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Monday night’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is the largest is U.S. history. Natalie Kockelman of Sioux Falls didn’t just buy one, two or three Powerball tickets at a central Sioux Falls Lewis Drug on Monday; she bought 44.

“Splitting with a couple friends, so we’ll see,” Kockelman said.

There’s a strategy behind this.

“Four is my lucky number, so figured 44,” Kockelman said. “It’s better than just one, but we’ll see.”

Dan Herold is a customer service representative at the store where Kockelman bought her tickets, and he says he’s heard from people who never previously played.

“It’s been crazy today,” Herold said early Monday afternoon. “We’ve sold quite a few of them, it seemed like about every other customer is wanting to buy some there, so it’s been very busy today.”

He’s playing, too, and he has an idea about what he would do if he won.

“If I won it, I’d give a lot of it away to charity,” Herold said.

The chances of winning Monday night’s jackpot are, well, not great; the odds are one in 292 million. And while the jackpot is $1.9 billion, the cash value is just a pinch over $929 million. And, of course, federal taxes would drop that number further.

Still, someone might be taking home a lot of money. And that tremendously fortunate person could, theoretically, live in South Dakota. Kockelman has some ideas about what she would do.

“I was just thinking about that on the way here,” Kockelman said. “I really don’t know. Invest it, pay my stuff off, make sure that my kid was set for life and see what happens.”

Monday night’s drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. CDT.