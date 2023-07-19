SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone could become rich Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1 billion.

It’s the third-largest prize in Powerball history.

Carol Becker picked up a pair of tickets at the Lewis on Minnesota in Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

“Why not? I never do, and it’s in the news, so I thought I would,” Becker said.

Lewis sees more people buying lottery tickets as the jackpot grows larger.

“They’ve just been going crazy lately. Anytime it hits that billion-dollar mark everyone wants to come in. It seems like about every other customer has been buying a ticket today,” Lewis customer service representative Dan Herold said.

The cash value of Wednesday’s Powerball is nearly $517 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

If Becker becomes that lucky person, she’ll share with her family.

“Help the kids and grandkids and relatives and give a lot of it away,” Becker said.

The Powerball drawing is Wednesday around 10:00 p.m. CT.