SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Powerball fever is sweeping the nation. Millions of people are taking a chance at winning one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history — including people here in Sioux Falls.

The lines to play Powerball at this Lewis Drug weren’t very long when we were there, but they tell us they’ve have been selling a lot of tickets.

“I’ve been here since 8 o’clock this morning and we’ve been really busy selling tickets today,” Lewis Drug employee Dave Herold said.

And in large dollar amounts…

“The biggest one I’ve had so far today is $80.”

All to try and win $1.2 billion, which ranks as the third largest jackpot in the Powerball game and seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Kevin Buseman knows his chances of winning are super slim, but he likes to play anyway.

When asked what he’d do with the money if he won, his answer was surprising.

“I hope I don’t win it to tell you the truth; it’s way too much money. I wouldn’t know what to do with it,” Buseman said.

Frank Hinkle says he would definitely know what to do with the money if he won.

“I would be very generous,” Hinkle said.

Meaning he’d give a lot of it away to family and friends.

Don Jorgensen: Any charities?

Hinkle: I guess they’d all be charities, laughs.

All joking aside, $1.2 billion could go a long way to changing someone’s life.

“Probably buy an island somewhere you know, somewhere it doesn’t snow so much,” Buseman said.

If you win and choose to take the cash, you’d collect just over $551 million.