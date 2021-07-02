Power shopping for pyrotechnics

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Today is like Christmas Eve for fireworks enthusiasts in KELOLAND. This is typically the start of the busiest time of the season as customers flock to fireworks stands to stock up for the holiday.

To many families, shopping for fireworks is almost as enjoyable as shooting them off.

“It’s a lot of fun for the kids. Not so much for me. But for the kids, it’s a lot fun,” Matt Skibicki said.

The Skibicki family is passing through Sioux Falls on the way to celebrate the Fourth of July in Minnesota.

“I like the holiday because it’s a celebration of our country and on top of that, it’s a lot of fun. When I get to watch my kids light-off stuff, it reminds me of when I was younger so it’s mainly remembering,” Skibicki said.

But sometimes, dad has to put his foot down.

“I just gotta say no to a lot of stuff,” Skibicki said.

Sales at Hot Shot Fireworks have been steadily building through the week and should really skyrocket on the day of the Fourth.

“Tonight it will be shoulder-to-shoulder in here and then the music will be blaring and people love it,” Hot Shot Fireworks owner Shelly Raderschadt said.

The holiday falling on a weekend will likely add an extra charge to sales.

Sales are usually better when it’s on a weekend because they usually celebrate Saturday and Sunday,” Raderschadt said.

The Skibickis spent $130 at the checkout. They say they don’t set a budget before setting off to the store. For many families, when it comes to buying fireworks, the sky’s the limit.

Hot Shot Fireworks is open until midnight through the Fourth. The owner says you’d be surprised at the number of customers who come in at that late hour, needing to re-load after shooting off all their fireworks earlier in the evening.