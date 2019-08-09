Power returning to Burke

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — The town of Burke is getting ready for another day of cleanup after a tornado, straight line winds and hail hit the town earlier this week.

But the community is already getting back to normal.

According to the Burke Fire Department and Ambulance Service’s Facebook page, power is back on for most of the town. They say they hope the rest of the power will be fixed Friday as they continue fixing the damage.

The Facebook page also took time to thank those who were helping the town clean up Thursday.

They say if anyone wants to help Friday, there will be a meeting at the fire hall at 8 a.m. Friday.