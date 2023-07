DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – More than 2,500 Xcel Energy customers were without power for a time Friday.

According to an Xcel spokesperson, the outage happened south of Dell Rapids due to weather moving through the area.

He says power lines went down near the intersection of 249th Street and 472nd Avenue. The outage was reported around 3:30 p.m. CT.

Power has since been restored.