SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A faulted cable is the reason 2,877 people in southeast Sioux Falls were without power for almost an hour on Wednesday.

According to Eric Pauli, the community relations manager for Xcel Energy, the power went out at 11:05 a.m. CT and was fully restored for all customers at 12:08 p.m.

The forecasted weather at noon in Sioux Falls was 90 degrees with a heat index in the hundreds.

An employee for Aspen Dental on Arrowhead Parkway said the building didn’t get too hot during the hour-long outage.

However, while the power was restored in the area, the Aldi supermarket on Arrowhead was still closed due to their servers still being down. An Aldi employee said they do not know when the store will open again, but it will at some point later today.

Pauli said that if customers are experiencing a power outage to report it to Xcel Energy online or call 1-800-895-1999.