Power poles snapped, tossed aside like twigs near Mount Vernon

The last 24 hours have produced some intense weather in KELOLAND. Near Mount Vernon, power poles have been snapped and tossed aside as if they were twigs.

“Early this morning between six and seven, we had some really strong winds come through, and we saw a lot of damage in the Mount Vernon and Loomis area to power lines, to power poles, we know we’ve got over a hundred poles down right now,” said Courtney Deinert, manager of communications with Central Electric Cooperative.

For Tim Harrington, Mitchell-area foreman with Central Electric Cooperative, it’s been a long day.

“We’ve been chasing outages,” Harrington said. “Started about midnight last night, got home about three in the morning and then started again about six.”

Despite all the damage, he says everything could be back up to normal soon.

“We had a contractor come in, it’s going to help us get this back up, and it’s quite possible that we’ll have everybody back on tomorrow night,” Harrington said.

All this harkens back to previous scenes.

“We’re having a little bit of flashback to last spring with all the water and all the saturation and the wet roads, but to see this many poles down would be similar to an ice storm that we’ve had in the past,” Deinert said.