SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe storms moved through KELOLAND late Monday night and into the early morning hours.

Tuesday morning’s storms brought reports of large hail and strong winds.

According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, Haakon, Lyman and Jackson Counties have hundreds of people without power this morning.

A capture of SDREA’s outage map as of 6:30 a.m. CT

SDREA says there are currently 1,679 customers without power.

Here’s a look at the storms that have been reported across KELOLAND. A line of thunderstorms that started in southwest South Dakota Monday evening eventually made its way across the state through the night.

KELOLAND News meteorologist Brian Karstens estimates that wind speeds reached at least 70-80 mph with these storms.

We’re also getting reports of power outages and storm damage in Roscoe, South Dakota.

We’re starting to see the damage from storms overnight across central and northern KELOLAND. Jill Warnke sent us this picture of a tree that was pulled up by its roots in Frederick, South Dakota, which is about 30 miles north of Aberdeen.

Uprooted tree in Frederick | Courtesy Jill Warnke

