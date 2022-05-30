SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple power outages have been reported across southeastern South Dakota, following a line of thunderstorms that came through early Monday morning.

Xcel Energy is reporting outages across Minnehaha County including Sioux Falls, Brandon and Dell Rapids. Centerville and Marion are also reporting outages according to the Outage Map from Xcel Energy.

As of 6:30 a.m. CT, Xcel Energy is reporting 198 outages that are affecting 10,156 customers.

“Trees, powerlines down. Had a small number of flooded intersections. Power outages across city,” said Emergency Manager Regan Smith with the City of Sioux Falls.

There are several outages according to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association.

SDREA’s outage map as of 6:15 a.m. CT

Outages are being reported through the SDREA across several counties in southeastern South Dakota including Union, Lincoln, Minnehaha and several others.