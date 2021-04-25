Power outages reported in southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southeast Sioux Falls is experiencing power outages Sunday afternoon.

According to Xcel Energy’s electric outage map, outages are reported in the areas of 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue and near Cliff Avenue between 85th Street and 271st Street.

Crews are working to restore power and are estimating everything will be restored fully by 2:15 p.m. on Cliff Avenue and by 4:15 p.m. on 41st and Minnesota.

There is also a reported outage in northeast Sioux Falls near 54th Street and Cliff Avenue. It is expected to be restored by 3:00 p.m.