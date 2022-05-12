SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The severe weather is causing power outages across towns along Interstate 90 and in southeastern KELO.

The Xcel Energy outage map said power outages have impacted more than 12,500 customers in the Sioux Falls area as of 6:33 p.m. The company reported 204 outages that impacts 12,576 customers.

West of Sioux Falls near Salem and Bridgewater, Xcel is reporting 13 outages affecting 2,708 customers.

The mayor of Springfield has confirmed there is no power in town and there are multiple trees down. Due to trees blocking the roads, he asks residents to limit their travel in the area.

According to NorthWestern Energy’s outage map, 50 to 400 people are without power in Chamberlain, Kimball, White Lake, Stickney and Mount Vernon.

According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association, there are nearly 300 people without power in Hutchinson County.

The Southeastern Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 600 people are without power mainly in Hutchinson and Turner Counties.

Wind gusts of more than 100 mph have been reported with this storm.

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the northeastern parts of South Dakota, while a PDS (particularly dangerous situation) thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for southeastern South Dakota.

If you see downed or damaged power lines, officials say to keep distance and call 911.