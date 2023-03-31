SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Power outages have been reported in several counties of South Dakota due to the winter storm.

The Otter Tail Power Company is reporting over 1,000 power outages in Northeastern South Dakota due to the winter storm. As of 6:45 p.m. Friday, more than 3,600 people were without power in Day and Roberts counties. https://outages.sdrea.coop/outages/maps

According to SDREA, 30 electric coops in South Dakota are reporting power outages in counties of Pennington, Haakon, Buffalo, Lincoln, Moody and Marshall. Outages are also reported in Rock County, MN. https://outages.sdrea.coop/outages/maps