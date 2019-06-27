Power outages in Sioux Falls Thursday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy morning for people in Sioux Falls.

From flash flooding to power outages, a thunderstorm created issues across the city Thursday morning.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map at 8:50 a.m., 2,638 customers are without power in central and eastern Sioux Falls. Xcel said crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The estimated restoration time is 9:45 a.m.

Because of a power outage, the last few guests at The Banquet got to eat by candlelight.

Stop Lights around 10th Street and areas of Sioux Falls have been reported out. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue tweeted to remind drivers to use caution when traveling.

