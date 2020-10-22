Power outages reported in many southeastern S.D. counties

UPDATED 9:40 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Power is slowly coming back to areas of Minnehaha County, but other areas are starting to experience outages.

At 9:30 a.m., the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map was reporting 150 outages for Sioux Valley Energy in five different counties between South Dakota and Minnesota.

Southeastern Electric Cooperative is reporting nearly 250 outages in six South Dakota counties with the most being in Turner County (137).

8:28 a.m.

Freezing drizzle and other winter weather is causing power issues in southeastern South Dakota Thursday morning.

Sioux Valley Energy is reporting a power outage at 8:14 a.m. that is affecting 4,402 consumers. More than 4,200 people in Minnehaha County are without power, according to the outage map by the South Dakota Rural Electric Association.

Areas affected include Brandon and northwest Sioux Falls.

Freezing drizzle has been falling in Sioux Falls early Thursday morning, covering roads in a sheet of ice. Road temperatures vary in different areas of KELOLAND creating a mix of issues on roads for drivers.