SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A power outage impacted people in central Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, more than 4,000 customers were without power as of 4:16 p.m. CT.

Xcel energy outage map as of 4:16 p.m. Tuesday

An Xcel Energy spokesperson says power was restored as of 4:52 p.m. He says a mylar balloon got in the overhead powerlines at S Franklin and E 10th St causing the outage for nearly 2,800 customers.