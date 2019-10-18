Crash causes power outage in western Sioux Falls

UPDATED: 6:19 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, power has been restored in western Sioux Falls.

5:58 a.m.

Nearly 5,000 Xcel Energy users have been without power since 3:46 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a Sioux Falls Police Sgt., a crash near 41st Street and Ellis Road caused the power outage after a vehicle struck a power pole. Police say the driver fled the scene and an investigation in on-going.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, crews have been working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The outage appears to be in an area along Sertoma Avenue, north of 26th Street.

The outage map says power is estimated to be back around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. You can get the latest updates from Xcel Enegery online.