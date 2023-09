SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A power outage in western Sioux Falls is impacting people Thursday afternoon.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, more than 3,000 customers are being impacted from the outage reported near Sertoma Avenue between 12th Street and 26th Street.

The outage was first reported at 12:17 p.m. and Xcel Energy reported an estimated restoration by 1 p.m. Thursday.

By 1:30 p.m., the outage had been fixed.